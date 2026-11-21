'Centre Didn't Give A Single Rupee': Tejashwi Yadav Targets PM Modi Ahead Of Nitish Setu Inauguration, Questions Credit For Bihar Bridge Project |

Patna: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vaishali for inaugurating 'Nitish Setu', RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a blistering attack on him, claiming the Centre did not give a single rupee for the project.

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Taking to "X" to lash out at Modi, Tejashwi said, "Respected Prime Minister, the central government has not contributed a single rupee towards this project.

The bridge was inaugurated one year and five months ago by the then chief minister, Nitish Kumar.

"The bridge has been operational for the past 17 months, and lakhs of vehicles have crossed it during this period. Are you inaugurating it again merely to have your name included on the foundation plaque, despite the Central Government having made no contribution to the project?" he asked while intensifying his attack on the the PM.

"According to the Bihar government, the bridge was to be named either after freedom fighter late Akshaywat Rai or the Tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, as it is located close to the latter's birthplace.

Therefore, please refrain from trying to take credit for this project and avoid unnecessary self-glorification, as you had no role in either the decision to construct this bridge or its execution." he claimed.