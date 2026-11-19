Bihar Minister Nishant Kumar Allegedly Pushed By CM's Security During Vaishali Visit; JD(U) Demands Probe After Video Goes Viral | X

Patna: A controversy erupted after a video purportedly showed security personnel pushing Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar and preventing him from approaching Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during an inspection in Vaishali.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video, which went viral on social media, shows a security personnel assigned to the chief minister stopping Nishant Kumar with his hand and pushing him back as the minister attempted to stand beside Choudhary, who was interacting with the media. Kumar subsequently moved away.

The incident reportedly took place during Choudhary's visit to Vaishali to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled November 21 visit and the inauguration of the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nishant Kumar, who is also the minister in charge of Vaishali district, was accompanying the chief minister during the inspection.

The reason behind the security personnel's action was not immediately clear.

Read Also Satyaki Savarkar Mulls Legal Action Against Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Remarks On Veer Savarkar In...

Reacting to the incident, JD(U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar described it as "sad and painful" and urged the police headquarters to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

He questioned how a cabinet minister and the district's in-charge minister, who was accompanying the chief minister on an official visit, could be treated in such a manner. He also demanded an inquiry to ascertain whether the security personnel had acted deliberately.