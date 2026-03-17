Centre Cracks Down On LPG Hoarding; 15,000 Cylinders Seized Nationwide

Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, the Centre on Tuesday said it has stepped up enforcement measures to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders while assuring citizens that fuel supplies remain adequate.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said nearly 12,000 raids have been conducted across the country in recent days, leading to the seizure of about 15,000 cylinders.

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In Delhi alone, around 600 cylinders were seized, while Uttar Pradesh saw about 450 inspections and raids, resulting in 10 arrests. In Jammu and Kashmir, 564 raids were carried out, with FIRs registered and arrests made. Kerala reported nearly 1,000 raids, leading to the seizure of both domestic and commercial cylinders, while Madhya Pradesh recorded around 1,200 raids and the confiscation of about 1,800 cylinders.

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Sharma added that inspection teams from oil marketing companies have also conducted surprise checks at nearly 2,500 petrol pumps and LPG distributorships nationwide.

Reassuring the public on fuel availability, she said petrol and diesel stocks are sufficient. On natural gas, the government is encouraging commercial LPG consumers to switch to piped natural gas (PNG), which could ease pressure on cylinder supplies.