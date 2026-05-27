'Centre Committed To Ensuring Highest Security Standards Along India-Pakistan Border': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah | X - @AmitShah

Bikaner, May 27: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in Rajasthan's Bikaner to assess and strengthen security arrangements along the India-Pakistan International Border, officials said on Wednesday.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, senior state government officials, and the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar and Phalodi districts.

Focus on border security and coordination

During the meeting, Union Minister Shah emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government is committed to ensuring the highest standards of security along the international borders.

He stressed the need for enhanced coordination between central agencies and the state government to strengthen border management and maintain internal security.

A key decision taken during the meeting was the formulation of a "360-degree security grid" for every border district.

The framework aims to ensure coordinated participation of local residents, state government machinery and all security agencies to create a more comprehensive and effective border management system.

Zero-tolerance policy and enforcement measures

The Union Home Minister directed strict enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions and instructed authorities to demolish all unauthorised structures located within a 15-km radius of the International Border.

Highlighting the importance of inter-agency coordination, Union Minister Shah said that the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and state government agencies must work in close coordination to curb infiltration, narcotics trafficking, encroachment, terror financing and other cross-border crimes.

Assigning enhanced responsibilities to District Magistrates, the Home Minister directed them to ensure legal and financial compliance by banks, verify major business establishments and examine their funding sources, monitor mule accounts and shell companies, identify fraudulent Aadhaar cards, and strengthen action against smuggling networks.

He also instructed officials to effectively utilise the '1930' cybercrime helpline for prompt response to cyber-related offences and stressed the need for robust implementation of the country's three new criminal laws to strengthen law enforcement and judicial processes.

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Development initiatives in border regions

Special emphasis was also laid on the successful implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme-II (VVP-II) in border regions.

The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots governance, bridge infrastructure gaps, prevent economic crimes and ensure the holistic development of border villages.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of achieving 100 per cent saturation of all government.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)