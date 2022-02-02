Centre asks to state govts to accelerate complete COVID-19 vaccination among teenagers

New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has urged the state governments to accelerate the second dose vaccination coverage among due beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

Beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years started receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Monday, officials said. The drive to inoculate the adolescents in this age group had begun on January 3. Delhi has around 10.14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group.

Till Saturday, 8,04,690 beneficiaries in the national capital have been administered the first dose.

Covaxin is the only vaccine option for the 15 to 18 year age group, according to Union Health Ministry guidelines on December 27. Last week, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said 85 per cent of Delhi government school students have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "More than 164.89 crore (1,64,89,60,315) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category." "More than 11.48 crore (11,48,99,956) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs

ALSO READ India achieves over 150 crore COVID19 vaccinations, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 12:05 PM IST