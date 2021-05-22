Centre asks social platforms to take down 'Indian COVID-19 variant' posts

As there have been various variants of the novel coronavirus emerging fromvarious countries, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has written to all social media platforms to remove content that “names, refers to, or implies that there is an ‘Indian variant’ of COVID-19.

In a letter, the ministry wrote, "It has come to our knowledge that a false statement is being circulated online which implies that an ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus is spreading across the countries. This is completely FALSE. There is no such variant of Covid-19 scientifically cited as such by the World Health Organisation (WHO). WHO has not associated the term “Indian Variant” with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports."

A senior Indian government source had told Reuters that the notice was issued to send a message “loud and clear” that such mentions of “Indian variant” spread miscommunication and hurt the country’s image.

The message has been spreading across as India has witnessed a sudden surge in covid cases which has led to deaths of many too. The spurt of the virus has been linked to the B.1.617 variant which was said to be generated in India.