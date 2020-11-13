Centre approves Rs 4,381 cr assistance to 6 states affected by cyclone, floods and landslides

On Friday, a high level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to six states which were affected by cyclone, floods and landslides during the year.

The Committee chaired Amit Shah approved the release of nearly Rs 4,381.88 crore to six states from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

According to a statement issued by the Home Ministry, funds will be released to West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Sikkim. For the cyclone 'Amphan', Rs 2,707.77 crore has been approved for West Bengal and Rs 128.23 crore for Odisha. Maharashtra gets Rs 268.69 crore for the cyclone 'Nisarga'. For floods and landslides during the southwest monsoon, Rs 577.84 crore has been approved for Karnataka, Rs 611.61 crore for Madhya Pradesh, and Rs 87.84 crore for Sikkim.