'Inadvertent error': Twitter clarifies after removing Amit Shah's display photo citing copyright violation

Twitter on Friday said that they had temporarily locked Union Home Minister Amit Shah's account "due to an inadvertent error" on November 12 and clarified that the decision was reversed immediately and the account restored.

A Twitter spokesperson said that due to the error, the social media giant had to temporarily lock Shah’s account under its global copyright policies.

“Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. The decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional,” the spokesperson told news agency ANI.