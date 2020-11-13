'Inadvertent error': Twitter clarifies after removing Amit Shah's display photo citing copyright violation

Twitter on Friday said that they had temporarily locked Union Home Minister Amit Shah's account "due to an inadvertent error" on November 12 and clarified that the decision was reversed immediately and the account restored.
A Twitter spokesperson said that due to the error, the social media giant had to temporarily lock Shah’s account under its global copyright policies.
“Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. The decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional,” the spokesperson told news agency ANI.
On Thursday, Amit Shah's Twitter display picture was removed by the microblogging site, in response to a "report from the copyright holder".
Clicking on Shah's Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder." Twitter's copyright policy states: "In general, the photographer and not the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph."
Shah is very popular on social media. He is the second leader in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of highest followers on Twitter. He has 23.6 million followers. The Home Minister follows only 296 people.
(Inputs from Agencies)
