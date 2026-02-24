 Centre Approves Construction Of 5,000 Houses For Displaced People In Manipur
HomeIndiaCentre Approves Construction Of 5,000 Houses For Displaced People In Manipur

Centre Approves Construction Of 5,000 Houses For Displaced People In Manipur

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved construction of 5,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin for internally displaced persons affected by ethnic violence in Manipur. The decision followed his meeting with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh. Over 260 people have died since May 2023, with thousands displaced; 16,500 IDPs have been resettled so far.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Pic

Imphal: Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the construction of 5,000 houses for rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur, officials said.

Chouhan cleared the construction of the houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for the IDPs affected by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, after meeting Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday evening in New Delhi, they said.

The Union minister also assured all help to bring peace and normalcy in the state, an official statement said.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May, 2023.

FPJ Shorts
Earlier this month, the Manipur government had submitted a proposal for the construction of 5,000 houses for IDPs.

The state government had in January said it aims to resettle 10,000 internally displaced families by March 31.

Till date, 16,500 IDPs have been resettled in the state, it had said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

