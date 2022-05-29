Central Railway wins 3 shields at 67th National Railway Awards

The awards were presented by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Screengrab

Central Railway won 3 shields at the 67th National Railway Awards Function held at Bhubaneshwar on May 28th 2022.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented 155 individual awards, 21 shields and 8 essay competition winners.

Central Railway General Manager, Anil Kumar Lahoti received the Commercial Shield, Environment and Cleanliness Shields along with Principal Chief Commercial Manager Mani Jit Singh, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer A.K. Gupta, respectively.

The General Manager also received the Civil Engineering Shield jointly with Western and South Central Railways.

Lahoti said the contribution of the CR's dedicated staff in keeping the environment clean has resulted in it winning the Indian Railway’s Environment and Cleanliness Shield this year- a rare hat-trick of wins.

The Commercial shield was achieved for outstanding contribution of highest ticket checking revenue, parcel revenue and non-fare revenue amongst zonal railways.

Performance in elimination of manned level crossings by construction of Road Over Bridge/Road Under Brides/Limited Height Subways, track renewal, Thick Web Switches, etc. have propelled Central Railway to achieve this feat.

Apart from that 7 staff and officers were also chosen for individual awards for their exceptional contribution in 2021-22 including Track Maintainer Rakesh Ramdas Shelke, Inspector/RPF, Naveen Pratap Singh, Chief Loco Inspector Vijay Singh Chandrawat, Chief Office Superintendent Chandrashekhar M. Bakre, Safety Counsellor (Mechanical) P.K. Sivarajan, Senior Divisional Materials Manager, Manraj Meena, Dy. Chief Operations Manager (Goods), Narmadeshwar Jha.