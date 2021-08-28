Central Railway to introduce new coaches state-of-the-art facilities in Prayagraj-Jaipur express; see pics

North Central Railway is all set to run newly introduced 3 AC economy coaches in Train No. 02403 (Prayagraj-Jaipur express) from September 6.

These coaches will make the journey of the passengers more comfortable. Special attention has been paid to the facilities. There will be a seating arrangement for more passengers than the ordinary coach. With this, the facility of traveling in AC coach will be available at low fares.

Prayagraj-Jaipur Express is being replaced by two Sleeper Coaches with 2 Third AC Economy Coaches on a permanent basis.

Comfortable travel will be available in these coaches as well as the fare will also be less than AC third class. At present, the fare from Prayagraj to Jaipur in Prayagraj-Jaipur Express is Rs 1125, while in Economy Third AC coach it will be Rs 1080. That means 45 rupees will be less. Bookings for the train have been opened from Saturday, August 28. These passenger friendly coaches have 83 berths.

