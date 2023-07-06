Centre Calls For All-Party Meeting On July 19 Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament

Central Government Calls All-Party Meeting in New Delhi Ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament | PTI

New Delhi: Ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament on July 20, the Central government has called for an all-party meeting on July 19. The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to continue till August 11.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier tweeted, "Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session."

17 sittings this monsoon session

He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days.

"I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the union minister said.

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will start in the old building.

Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on a host of issues.

DPDP Bill

The Digital Personal Data Bill (DPDP Bill) is to be introduced in Parliament in the upcoming Monsoon session, scheduled to begin on July 20. Parliamentary approval will likely be sought during the Monsoon session, and could further invite dialogue/resistance during discussions with stakeholders.

The centre is also likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance during the upcoming session.

The Ordinance had nullified the Supreme Court judgment that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over services matter. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had since then been travelling to different states to gather support from various parties to fight against the Centre's order.

The session comes at a time when the Centre has also made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code(UCC) and amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.

All these matters, coupled with the ongoing upheaval in Manipur, are undoubtedly poised to render the forthcoming session of paramount significance.

