Census 2027: 1st Phase To Commence On April 1; All You Need To Know

Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan |

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday announced that the first phase of the nationwide census will commence from April 1, 2026. This is the first census since 2011, the 16th Indian census in the series, and the 8th census since Indian Independence. Census 2027 will be held in two phases.

What Doucments Are Required During Census ?

Citizens do not need to provide any documents during the upcoming census. The government has also introduced an option of self-enumeration, where people can digitally submit information during the 15-day window preceding the first phase of the Census Housing Listing and Housing Census.

"No documents are needed to be provided during the Census...This time, through self-enumeration, people can digitally enter their own information. There will be a 15-day period before the house-to-house activity begins in a state or union territory, during which households can submit their information themselves," Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan said during a briefing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He clarified that the option of self-enumeration is available only to people residing in the country.

How Will Census Data Be Collected?

The data will be collected through a mobile app, and a web-based portal will monitor and manage various census activities. House listing block creation will be carried out through a web-mapping application.

The government will issue the notification for the second phase questions in due course after finalising them, likely in the coming months.

The first phase will take place between April and September 30, 2026, across all states and Union Territories.