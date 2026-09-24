CEC Gyanesh Kumar Faces Fresh Impeachment Push As Opposition Plans Motion In Both Houses After 'Differences' Over SIR Report

CEC Gyanesh Kumar (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: Opposition parties are set to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in both Houses of Parliament, with the Congress reaching out to other Opposition parties over the issue, according to ANI, citing sources. The notice is likely to be submitted within the next two weeks.

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The move comes amid growing Opposition criticism of the Election Commission and its ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.

Report claims differences within EC

An Indian Express report recently claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised written objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months on issues related to the SIR, addition of new voters, deletion of names from electoral rolls and centralisation of voter databases.

The report triggered a political row, with Opposition parties citing the alleged objections as evidence of differences within the three-member poll panel. The Election Commission, however, said differences of opinion during deliberations were a normal part of the decision-making process and maintained that all its decisions were taken in accordance with established legal procedures.

Opposition had earlier sought removal

Opposition parties had earlier sought Kumar's removal. On April 24, 73 Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha submitted a notice seeking his removal over alleged misconduct. The Congress had then said the notice contained nine specific allegations. Opposition leaders and Congress sources said the earlier notice remains pending. The proposed fresh notice is expected to include new allegations.