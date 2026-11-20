New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined an urgent hearing on an application seeking recall of a decision referring challenges to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, to a Constitution Bench.

The matter was mentioned by advocate Prashant Bhushan before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana.

Bhushan sought an urgent listing of the application before the original two-judge bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, which delivered a split verdict on September 23, 2026.

He raised an allegation of conflict of interest involving Justice Sharma, claiming that the judge's son was a standing counsel for the Election Commission of India (ECI). Bhushan also pointed out that Justice Sharma is scheduled to retire at the end of the following week and urged the court to hear the application before then.

However, the CJI declined the request for urgent or separate listing before the original bench.

Constitution Bench Can Examine Recall Plea, Says Supreme Court

During the proceedings, the bench indicated that the objections concerning the validity of the reference and the allegations of bias could be raised before the five-judge Constitution Bench already constituted to hear the challenges to the 2023 Act.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the larger bench could examine the validity of the reference itself.

CJI Surya Kant also indicated that the Constitution Bench could consider the recall application even after one of the judges from the original bench retires.

The court's observations leave the question of the alleged conflict of interest and the validity of the reference open for consideration before the larger bench.

Supreme Court Had Delivered Split Verdict On Constitution Bench Reference

The latest development follows a split verdict delivered on September 23, 2026, by Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma on whether the challenges to the 2023 Act should be referred to a larger bench.

While Justice Datta held that a reference to a Constitution Bench was unnecessary, Justice Sharma favoured referring the matter to a five-judge bench, citing substantial questions of constitutional interpretation under Article 145(3) of the Constitution.

With the two judges differing in their opinions, the matter was placed before the CJI for the constitution of an appropriate bench.

What Is The Controversy Around The 2023 Election Commissioners Act?

The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, governs the appointment process of the CEC and Election Commissioners.

The legislation changed the composition of the selection committee by excluding the Chief Justice of India, replacing the arrangement that had emerged from the Supreme Court's 2023 judgment in the Anoop Baranwal case.

Under the earlier arrangement, the selection panel comprised the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the CJI.

The 2023 legislation replaced the CJI with a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister, prompting challenges over the composition of the selection committee and its implications for the independence of the Election Commission.

The Supreme Court is now set to consider the constitutional challenges through a five-judge Constitution Bench.

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