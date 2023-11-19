CCTV Video: Muzaffarnagar Man Enters Emergency Ward With Knife & Attempts To Molest Nurse; Accused Caught By Staff And Thrashed

Grab from the CCTV footage and the accused held after the crime | X

Muzaffarnagar: In a deplorable and shameful incident, a man named Danish entered the emergency ward of Muzaffarnagar District Hospital on Saturday night (November 18) and tried to molest the woman nurse in the ward, threatening her with a knife. The entire incident was caught on CCTV and the footage showed how the accused entered the ward after knocking on the door and once he entered inside, he tried to molest the woman.

Woman nurse raised an alarm

It is clear from the video that the man was forcing the woman and the woman tried to get away from him. However, the man threatens the woman and even takes out a knife to intimidate her and give in to his demands.

However, the woman fights back and raises an alarm by shouting. Luckily, her screams didn't fall on deaf ears and a male personnel from the hospital is seen entering the room.

Accused runs away and tries to escape

The accused, seen dressed in black clothes and a cap, rushed out as soon as a male staff came to the rescue of the distressed woman. The man tried away and was even chased by the nurse he tried to molest.

Accused caught by staff, thrashed and handed over to police

The accused was caught by the staff and even thrashed for his misdeed. He was then handed over to police.

Police filed a case against the accused

The Police filed a case against the accused under relevant sections and the accused is said to be in police detention.

Questions over safety of woman staff

The incident has raised questions over the safety of woman workers in the hospital. The lack of police deployment at the hospital has also been discussed at large and demand has been made to ensure that police personnel are present at the hospital to avoid any such incident in the future.

