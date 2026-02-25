CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When ₹4 Cr Ferrari California T Crashed Into Traffic In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills |

Hyderabad: Several people were injured after a speeding Ferrari California T, driven by a businessman, lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills area on Sunday.

CCTV Captures Exact Moments Of Crash

CCTV footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the luxury sports car flying briefly into the air after the driver lost control, before crashing into a lamp post at high speed and then colliding with a car and other vehicles coming from the opposite direction. The impact left several cars and two-wheelers badly damaged, while the Ferrari itself suffered extensive damage.

The high-end vehicle, reportedly worth around Rs 4 crore, is registered in the name of E Venkata Raja Reddy and was being driven by businessman Kranti Reddy at the time of the accident, as per reports. Preliminary information suggests that the crash occurred due to an alleged brake failure and steering lock, which caused the driver to lose control of the car.

People travelling in vehicles on the opposite side of the road sustained injuries in the collision and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police said the condition of the injured is stable and out of danger.

A light pole located on the road divider was also hit by the Ferrari and toppled due to the force of the impact. Police personnel reached the spot soon after receiving information and began clearing the damaged vehicles and debris from the road.

Case Filed After The Crash

The accident led to severe traffic congestion in the area for some time, with vehicles being diverted to alternate routes to ease the situation. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and identify all those injured.