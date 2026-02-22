Ferrari Worth ₹4 Crore Crashes Near Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's Residence In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills; Several Injured - Video

A major road accident near the residence of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in Jubilee Hills created panic on Sunday after a speeding car allegedly lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles. The incident occurred on a busy stretch close to the actor’s home, drawing immediate attention from locals and passersby.

According to preliminary reports, the car was moving at high speed when the driver reportedly lost control. The vehicle veered off its lane onto a side road and crashed into several parked cars and two-wheelers before colliding with vehicles coming from the opposite direction. Police reported the incident took place around 10:30 am on Sunday. The force of the impact left damaged vehicles scattered across the road, with debris strewn over a considerable distance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as loud crashing sounds echoed through the neighbourhood. Residents rushed out of their homes, while commuters attempted to assist the injured before emergency services arrived.

Injuries and emergency response

Multiple individuals travelling in the opposite direction sustained serious injuries in the collision. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. While some victims were reported to be in critical condition, officials have yet to release an official update on their health status.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police personnel reached the accident site shortly after receiving information about the crash. Authorities cordoned off the area and began clearing damaged vehicles to restore normal traffic movement. Ambulances were seen ferrying the injured as bystanders looked on.

Traffic disruptions in Jubilee Hills

The accident caused significant traffic congestion in the Jubilee Hills area. Vehicles were diverted to alternate routes as police worked to manage the situation and prevent further mishaps. Commuters faced delays for several hours before partial movement was restored.

Officials have launched an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the accident. Further details, including the identity of those involved and whether overspeeding or negligence played a role, are awaited.