CCTV Footage Of Sensitive Installations Sent To Pakistan, Solar-Powered Surveillance Network Busted |

Lucknow: A major national security breach has come to light with investigators uncovering that CCTV footage of sensitive military and strategic locations was being transmitted to handlers in Pakistan through a covert surveillance network operating in north India.

The probe has revealed that the accused had installed solar-powered CCTV cameras at key locations, including along the Delhi-Jammu railway corridor, to enable uninterrupted monitoring of troop movement and critical infrastructure. Officials said the use of solar-backed systems ensured continuous recording and transmission even in areas with limited or controlled power access.

Cameras found at Delhi Cantonment and in Haryana’s Sonipat were operational and actively sending footage across the border. Forensic analysis of the recovered devices is underway, with investigators indicating that nearly 50 such installations were planned nationwide. Security agencies believe that if fully executed, the network could have provided real-time tracking of military logistics and deployment patterns.

The espionage module was unearthed following a coordinated investigation led by a Special Investigation Team in Ghaziabad. So far, 22 people have been arrested, including minors, pointing to a deep and organised recruitment network. Officials said the operation was not an isolated act but part of a larger, structured effort with direct links to Pakistan-based handlers.

Investigators have identified the alleged handlers as Suhail Malik, Naushad Ali and Sameer alias Shooter, all believed to be operating from Pakistan. The network relied on encrypted communication platforms and a foreign-controlled mobile application to transmit CCTV footage, along with photographs, videos and GPS coordinates. More than 450 digital files linked to foreign sources have been traced during the investigation.

Agencies suspect the surveillance activity was part of pre-attack reconnaissance. Four of the initially arrested accused had travelled to Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, where they allegedly shared sensitive inputs. Officials believe the module was mapping strategic locations in preparation for a possible large-scale operation.

The recruitment strategy focused on economically vulnerable youths and those with technical skills such as CCTV installation, mobile repair and basic networking. Women and minors were also used to avoid detection. A key recruiter has been identified as Iram alias Mahak, who allegedly played a central role in expanding the network.

In a parallel development, investigators uncovered an OTP and SIM card racket that enabled foreign operatives to use Indian mobile numbers. The accused allegedly shared OTPs with handlers abroad, facilitating the operation of messaging and social media accounts from within India’s digital ecosystem.

SIM cards were procured through forged documents, phishing and pre-activated connections sourced via agents. Financial transactions were routed through UPI channels using Jan Seva Kendras and small shops, followed by cash withdrawals to minimise traceability. Payments to recruits ranged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 for surveillance tasks, while OTP sharing fetched smaller amounts.

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The network’s footprint extended across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Nepal, indicating a decentralised but coordinated structure. On March 22, Naushad Ali alias Lalu was arrested in Faridabad, where he was operating under the cover of a tyre repair shop. Police also detained Meera, an e-rickshaw driver from Mathura, along with a minor. Meera had earlier been arrested in a weapons supply case and is now suspected to have assisted in logistics and recruitment under instructions from a Pakistan-based handler identified as Sarfaraz alias Sardar.

Sameer alias Shooter remains absconding and is believed to be a key link in the cross-border network. Multiple agencies, including the NIA, ATS and police units from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, are coordinating efforts to track him down.

Officials said the investigation will now focus on reconstructing the full chain of operations by mapping all locations where cameras were installed, footage was recorded and digital infrastructure was used, as agencies assess the full extent of the breach and its implications for national security.