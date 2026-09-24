CCTV Captures Horror As Speeding Trailer Collides Head-On With Pickup In Kanpur, 2 Drivers Killed

Kanpur: Two drivers were killed in a horrific head-on collision near Seedhi Itara in Sachendi police station area on the Kisan Nagar-Bidhnu Road on Thursday. The accident was captured on CCTV, with the footage later emerging on social media.

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According to reports, the crash took place near a liquor shop at Seedhi Itara when a speeding trailer travelling from Bidhnu towards Kisan Nagar collided head-on with a pickup coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was so severe that both drivers died on the spot. Cold drink bottles being transported in the pickup were reportedly scattered across the road following the collision.

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Auraiya who was driving the trailer, and 40-year-old Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Raipur under Saadh police station, who was at the wheel of the pickup.

After receiving information from passersby, police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody before sending them for post-mortem examination. The victims' families were also informed.

Police later moved the damaged vehicles to the roadside with the help of a backhoe loader. Traffic on the Kisan Nagar-Bidhnu Road remained affected for around 30 minutes as authorities cleared the accident site.

Sachendi police station SHO Deen Nath Mishra confirmed that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway.