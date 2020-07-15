CBSE to declare Class 10 results today; check at cbseresults.nic.in

The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The board had on Monday announced the results for class 12. While class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled following spike in COVID-19 cases.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 result:

Step 1: Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result 2020.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same.