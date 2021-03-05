CBSE releases revised date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams 2021; check new time table here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released a revised date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

As per the new date sheet, the Class 12 Physics exam will now be held on June 8, instead of May 13. The Maths paper, which was earlier scheduled to take place on June 1, will be held on May 31. The date for Geography exam has also been revised. It will now be now held on June 3.

As for Class 10, the Science exam will be held on May 21. The Maths paper was earlier scheduled on May 21, which will now be held on June 2. The exams for French, German, Arabic, Sanskrit, Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian and Urdu have also be rescheduled.

Check out the revised date sheet for Class 10 board exams 2021: