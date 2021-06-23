CBSE notifies changes in validity rules for teachers' eligibility test; says no new certificate to be issued

The Central Board of Secondary Education has made changes to the validity of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) as per the government's order earlier this month. The government has announced to extend the validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

The CBSE on June 22 has informed concerned candidates that the instructions printed on CTET Marks Statement and CTET Eligibility Certificate pertaining to the validity of the certificate will be read as "The Validity Period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate Government, would remain valid for life."

This change has been made to the guidelines dated February 11, 2011 of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) which laid down that teacher eligibility test would be conducted by the state governments and the validity of the pass certificate was 7 years from the date of passing the exam.

The government has asked respective state government and union territories to take necessary action to revalidate or issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of 7 years has already elapsed.

Regarding issuing a new certificate, the Board has said, "hence, the CBSE shall not issue any revised Marks Statement and CTET Eligibility Certificates pertaining to previous examinations of CTET."

Teachers Eligibility Test is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in schools.