CBSE class 12 exam result 2020: Can't check your result on cbseresults.nic.in? Here’s what to do

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for class 12 examination on July 13.

The board has asked students to check their result at the official websites - results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. However, many students are complaining that the websites are down and even the Umang app is not functioning.

CBSE has come out with a solution for this problem and it has asked students to check results with their schools. It has also asked students to check results on Digi locker.

"As informed by NIC there is a technical issue in accessing cbse results. The same is likely to resume in two hours . However, complete results have been sent to all schools and students can obtain their results from schools. The results are also being pushed through Digilocker," board wrote on its official Twitter handle.