CBSE class 12 exam result 2020 announced on cbse.nic.in: Meet Divyanshi Jain of Lucknow who scored a perfect 100

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for class 12 examinations 2020 and due to special circumstances, the board decided not to release the merit list this year.
Although the toppers of CBSE 12th board 2020 is not released this year, Divayanshi Jain from Lucknow has scored 100% marks in the board exams, reported ABP Live.
Divyanshi is a student of Navyuga Radiance Senior Secondary School. She has scored 600 out of 600 marks in the CBSE class 12 board exams.
Her father is a businessman and her mother is a homemaker. While speaking to HT, Divyanshi said, “My teachers guided me throughout the year and I was able to follow a systematic routine due to my parents. Both of these factors allowed me to concentrate on my studies and score good marks.”
The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav congratulated Divyanshi for her success. The leader took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to Lucknow student, Divyanshi Jain who got 100% marks in the intermediate examination of CBSC board and best wishes for her bright future."
As per CBSE, with 88.78 percent pass percentage this year for class 12, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38 percent. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.40 percent.
In this result, girls have outperformed boys by 5.96 percent.
The class 12 board results could be viewed on the CBSE official website on - cbse.nic.in.
Steps to check the result:
Log on to the CBSE results portal, cbseresults.nic.in
You will see the active links -Senior School Examination (Class XII) 2020
Click on the link
Enter your CBSE board roll number, centre number, school number and admit card ID
Click on submit button
Your CBSE 12 results 2020 will be displayed on your mobile or computer screen
Check your scores carefully
Take a print out of it and keep it with yourself
