CBSE Class 10, Class 12 exam 2021 date sheet: Board exam time table to be released today on cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the date sheet for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021 on its official website today, February 2.

Students who will appear for the CBSE board exams 2021 this year will be able to check the date sheet for the same on the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in or on cbseacademic.nic.in, once it's uploaded.

Earlier, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced that CBSE will announce exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on February 2

The exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The results will be announced on July 15, 2021.

Howver, the detailed date sheet is yet to be released.

Steps to download the date sheet