CBSE Class 10, 12 results expected soon: Check list of websites here

The results for CBSE Class 10 and 12 students are expected to be declared soon on the board's official website- cbseresults.nic.in.

However, the website may crash or work slowly due to several students checking the results at the same time.

In such a scenario, the results can be accessed through the following websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

DigiLocker app

UMANG app

IVRS

SMS

According to the assessment policy of CBSE for class 10 students, 80 marks for theory will comprise 40 marks for pre-board examinations conducted by the school, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for periodic tests or unit tests conducted by the school in the academic year.

The Class 12 result will be decided based on student's performance in Class 10 (30%), Class 11 (30% ) and Class 12 (40%)

In view of the uncertain conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the feedback obtained from the various stakeholders, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2021 were cancelled earlier this year.