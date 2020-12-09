CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10 and 12 examinations likely to be held in February-March - Check latest updates here

Amid rising speculation about the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams 2021, CBSE officials have said that the Class 10 and 12 examinations will be held in February-March as usual, reported Money Control.
CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj asserted that as of now the board has no plans to delay 2021 board exams, the report added. Bringing relief to the students, he also said that there is a possibility that students will get more gap days between their exams than the previous year. The dates of the examination have not been declared yet.
On December 3, CBSE had said the 2021 board examinations will be conducted in the conventional written mode, adding there was no proposal to conduct the exams online.
"The board examinations of 2021 will be in the regular written manner and not online," the CBSE had said. According to the Ministry of Education, ‘conducting the examinations is important to ensure the progress as well as a better future of the students’.
This year, amid the pandemic and 'new normal' scheme of things, a wide range of discussions have been raging among students, parents, and teachers regarding examinations. From the registration of board exams to classroom operations, everything is now being done virtually.
(Inputs from IANS)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)