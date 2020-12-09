CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10 and 12 examinations likely to be held in February-March - Check latest updates here

Amid rising speculation about the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams 2021, CBSE officials have said that the Class 10 and 12 examinations will be held in February-March as usual, reported Money Control.

CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj asserted that as of now the board has no plans to delay 2021 board exams, the report added. Bringing relief to the students, he also said that there is a possibility that students will get more gap days between their exams than the previous year. The dates of the examination have not been declared yet.

On December 3, CBSE had said the 2021 board examinations will be conducted in the conventional written mode, adding there was no proposal to conduct the exams online.