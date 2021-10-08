CBI submits charge sheet against Nandigram post-poll violence accused

Kolkata: CBI had submitted a charge sheet against three people for post-poll violence in Nandigram at Haldia court alleged murder of the BJP worker Debabrata Maiti. All of the three accused are already in police custody, but the name of Sheikh Sufian, the election agent of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not mentioned in the charge sheet.

Following Calcutta High Court’s order, the CBI had registered a case on the alleged murder of the BJP cadre on September 30, and while investigating, Nandigram police had already arrested three persons including Sheikh Mijanur, Sheikh Fatenur, and Sheikh Emdadul Islam.

BJP Nandigram leader Pralay Pal said that those who were behind the murder will not be spared.

“We have faith in the CBI and those who had masterminded the murder, will also be booked by them,” said Pralay. The CBI had also nabbed two people including a minor for killing a BJP cadre in Nadia district.

The central agency had already booked the ten accused and unidentified people for allegedly breaking into the house of the deceased BJP leader Palash Mandal with firearms, dagger, tube well pipes, and iron rod and allegedly killing him on June 14.

