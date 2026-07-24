CBI Secures Deportation Of Two INTERPOL Red Notice Accused From UAE, Saudi Arabia | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Avinash Arjun Rathod from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India. Rathod is wanted in connection with a case involving a large-scale financial fraud. Rathod arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and was taken into custody by the team of Maharashtra Police.

According to the CBI sources, CBI in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), hasy successfully secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Avinash Arjun Rathod from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India on Thursday.

"Rathod is wanted in connection with a case involving a large-scale financial fraud. In criminal conspiracy with others, the subject induced investors to invest in multiple schemes by falsely promising assured fixed monthly returns. Rathod dishonestly misappropriated the funds and diverted the proceeds through multiple bank accounts and demat accounts. Earlier, a Red Notice was got published against Rathod through INTERPOL," said a CBI official.

In another case, CBI in coordination with the MEA, MHA and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has successfully secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Muhammedali Kanneer Palliyalil, from Saudi Arabia to India on Thursday.

Palliyalil was wanted by NIA for unlawful activities and murder. Palliyalil along with his associates in furtherance of the larger conspiracy, unlawfully assembled with deadly weapons and assailants criminally trespassed into the shop of a victim, wrongfully restrained him and inflicted grievous injuries by using lethal weapons and killed him.

Earlier, at the request of NIA, CBI got a Red Notice published against Palliyalil through INTERPOL channels. Subsequently, Palliyalil was geo-located in Saudi Arabia and arrested by the Saudi authorities. Thereafter, an extradition request was sent to the authorities in Saudi Arabia. Following due process, Palliyalil was deported to India.