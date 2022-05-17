CBI books Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in new case of illegal gratification

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in new case of alleged illegal gratification.

The agency is conducting searches at multiple locations (residence and office) of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, in connection with an ongoing case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:34 AM IST