CBI books Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in new case of illegal gratification

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram | Photo: ANI
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in new case of alleged illegal gratification.

The agency is conducting searches at multiple locations (residence and office) of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, in connection with an ongoing case.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:34 AM IST