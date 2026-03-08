CBI Registers Fresh FIR Against Anil Ambani, RCom Over ₹1085 Cr Bank Fraud Case | File Pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered yet another FIR against industrialist Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications Ltd, and others on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 1,085 crore. This is the third CBI case involving RCom. On February 24, the CBI had registered a second case against the company, Anil Ambani, and others for allegedly cheating Bank of Baroda to the tune of Rs 2,220 crore and after registration of the second case, CBI had conducted searches at the residence of Anil Ambani and the registered offices of Reliance Communication Ltd and had recovered various documents connected with loan transactions.

PNB complaint triggers FIR

According to the FIR registered by the CBI on March 5, the complaint was lodged by Santoshkrishna Annavarpu, chief manager of the bank’s stressed assets management branch in Mumbai. The FIR accuses Ambani and Reliance Communications Ltd of cheating PNB and United Bank of India (now merged) and causing an alleged loss of about Rs 1,085 crore between 2013 and 2017. The alleged loss includes Rs 621.39 crore to PNB and Rs 463.80 crore to United Bank of India, the FIR stated.

Forensic audit flags diversion

"Borrower failed to maintain financial discipline, diverted funds, and violated the terms and conditions of sanction, consequently, the account became irregular and was classified as Non-Performing Asset (NPA) by PNB in 2017. The accused fraudulently and dishonestly diverted the borrowed funds resulting in criminal misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust with malafide and dishonest intention for causing wrongful loss to complainant bank and wrongful gain to themselves. That, there was malafide intention of the borrower to defraud the complainant bank is apparent and the accused did not intend to repay the dues of the complainant bank," the FIR stated. The bank also informed CBI that the account was declared fraudulent in February 2021 following findings of a forensic audit. The audit reportedly pointed to alleged diversion of bank funds and transactions with related parties.

