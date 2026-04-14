CBI Raids 77 Locations In Builder-Financial Nexus Cases, Registers 22 Fresh FIRs On Supreme Court Orders

CBI conducts nationwide raids across multiple states to probe alleged builder-financial institution nexus and homebuyer fraud | Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 22 new cases based on Supreme Court directions against various builders.

Searches conducted across multiple states

On Tuesday, extensive searches were carried out at 77 locations spread across 8 states/UTs in connection with these 22 cases. They relate to an alleged nexus between certain builders and officials of financial institutions, leading to the cheating and defrauding of innocent homebuyers, officials said.

Seizures made during coordinated crackdown

"These coordinated search operations conducted across different states are as part of a nationwide crackdown. Searches have resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices and other materials, which are being examined," CBI said in a statement.

Probe focuses on financial irregularities

The action is aimed at gathering crucial evidence to unravel the larger conspiracy involving alleged diversion of funds, financial irregularities, and fraudulent practices in the housing real estate sector, officials said.

Total cases reach 50 following Supreme Court directions

It may be recalled that the CBI had earlier registered 28 cases against various builders in compliance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s directions. They are in the final stages of investigation. With this, the CBI has registered a total of 50 cases so far, following Supreme Court directions.

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CBI reiterates commitment to fair investigation

CBI reiterates its commitment to conducting a fair, impartial, and expeditious investigation to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and safeguard the interests of affected homebuyers.