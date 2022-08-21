CBI issues lookout notice against Manish Sisodia and 12 others in Delhi Excise Policy scam

CBI issues Look Out notice against Manish Sisodia and 12 others in Delhi Excise Policy scam | ANI Photo

Delhi: According to media reports, Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, and the other 12 people charged in the liquor scam have received a lookout notice. According to the notice, Sisodia is no longer permitted to travel internationally.

After filing a FIR in relation to the suspected corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy, the CBI searched 29 other sites on Friday morning in addition to the homes of Sisodia and IAS official Arava Gopi Krishna.

The offences listed in the 11-page document are corruption, criminal conspiracy and falsification of accounts.

CBI issues Look Out Circular (LOC) against all accused including Delhi Dy CM, Manish Sisodia, named in the Delhi Excise Policy scam: Sources pic.twitter.com/kN8mLKzZPR — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022

In a new round of criticism of the AAP administration, the BJP asserted on Saturday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the "kingpin" of the "liquor scam" and that Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's deputy, was the primary suspect.

Sisodia responded to the CBI's action by calling the affair a 'gimmick'.

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?

मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

"All your raids are spread, nothing found, not found Ek Paisa ki Hera Pheri, now you have issued a look out notice that Manish Sisodia is not available. What is this gimmick, Modi ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where to come? I can't find you?" Sisodia tweeted.

The lookout notice comes a day after Sisodia launched a scathing attack on the BJP-ruled central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "misusing the central agencies against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because its work in the education and health sector is being discussed globally.