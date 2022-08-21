CBI issues Look Out Circular against eight 'private' accused named in Delhi excise scam FIR: Officials | (PTI Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday confirmed that Look Out Circulars (LOC) were issued against eight private persons in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.

However, there was no clarity from the agency whether they have issued a LOC against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is mentioned as accused in its FIR, and others.

Questioned on the issue, officials only said that they didn't have any information in this respect.

LOCs have been issued against Vijay Nair, former CEO of entertainment and event management company Only Much Louder, Amandeep Dhal, Director of Brindco Sales Pvt, Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director of Indospirit Group, Amit Arora, Director of Buddy Retail Private Limited, Sunny Marwah, authorised signatory of Mahadev Liquors, and three private persons Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Arjun Pandey, and Dinesh Arora.

The CBI has made Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR, which charges the accused under Sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore, and licence holders were allegedly given extensions, according to their own will, while the policy was made by violating excise rules.

