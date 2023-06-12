CBI Interrogates 3 Indian Railways Employees in Bahanaga Triple-Train Mishap Investigation | Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reportedly picked up three Indian Railways employees in the tragic triple-train mishap at Bahanaga. The incident had claimed 288 lives and left over 1000 injured. These people include a station master, a technician and another employee of the railways. The interrogation is on at an undisclosed location. The CBI has not disclosed anything regarding the questioning.

The case was handed over to the CBI and since the take over the central agency has been digging deeper to find out what really led to the tragedy.

Other actions by the CBI in the case

The CBI had earlier seized the mobile phone of few railway staff to study their call records, messages and internet usage on the day of the incident. The loco pilots were also questioned during the investigation.

No train is to halt at Bahanaga Bazar station as the CBI investigating the train accident in Odisha's Balasore district has sealed the station after seizing the log book, relay panel and equipment, a railway official said on Saturday.