 CBI Interrogates 3 Indian Railways Employees in Bahanaga Triple-Train Mishap Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI Interrogates 3 Indian Railways Employees in Bahanaga Triple-Train Mishap Investigation

CBI Interrogates 3 Indian Railways Employees in Bahanaga Triple-Train Mishap Investigation

The case was handed over to the CBI and since the take over the central agency has been digging deeper to find out what really led to the tragedy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
CBI Interrogates 3 Indian Railways Employees in Bahanaga Triple-Train Mishap Investigation | Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reportedly picked up three Indian Railways employees in the tragic triple-train mishap at Bahanaga. The incident had claimed 288 lives and left over 1000 injured. These people include a station master, a technician and another employee of the railways. The interrogation is on at an undisclosed location. The CBI has not disclosed anything regarding the questioning.

The case was handed over to the CBI and since the take over the central agency has been digging deeper to find out what really led to the tragedy.

Read Also
Odisha Train Tragedy: No Train To Stop At Bahanaga Station As CBI Seals Station, Seizes Log Book &...
article-image

Other actions by the CBI in the case

The CBI had earlier seized the mobile phone of few railway staff to study their call records, messages and internet usage on the day of the incident. The loco pilots were also questioned during the investigation.

No train is to halt at Bahanaga Bazar station as the CBI investigating the train accident in Odisha's Balasore district has sealed the station after seizing the log book, relay panel and equipment, a railway official said on Saturday.

Read Also
WATCH: Fire Breaks Out In Train At Odisha's Rupsa Railway Station
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Cyclone Biparjoy: Zero Casualties & Rapid Recovery Top Priority, says Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba

Cyclone Biparjoy: Zero Casualties & Rapid Recovery Top Priority, says Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba

WATCH: ICG Chopper Airlifts 11 Personnel From Jack Up Rig In Gujarat Amid 'Biparjoy' High Alert

WATCH: ICG Chopper Airlifts 11 Personnel From Jack Up Rig In Gujarat Amid 'Biparjoy' High Alert

CBI Interrogates 3 Indian Railways Employees in Bahanaga Triple-Train Mishap Investigation

CBI Interrogates 3 Indian Railways Employees in Bahanaga Triple-Train Mishap Investigation

Last Indian Journalist Forced To Leave China as Rift Between Delhi And Beijing Intensifies

Last Indian Journalist Forced To Leave China as Rift Between Delhi And Beijing Intensifies

Govt On CoWin Data Leak: 'Telegram Bot Was Revealing Details', Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Govt On CoWin Data Leak: 'Telegram Bot Was Revealing Details', Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar