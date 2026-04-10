CBI Files Chargesheet In ₹23 Crore Digital Arrest Cyber Fraud Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against a Siliguri-based accused and a company incorporated by him in connection with a “Digital Arrest” cyber fraud case. The case was transferred to the CBI pursuant to orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The accused has been arrested and is presently in judicial custody.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the accused and his company’s current bank account were used to receive the fraudulent amount. These funds were linked to a “Digital Arrest” scam targeting a senior citizen in Delhi. The senior citizen had been defrauded of close to Rs 23 crore by intimidation with fake notices and by impersonating law enforcement agencies and judicial authorities over video calls.

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Investigation has also uncovered that the same bank account was also used in at least two other cyber fraud cases registered in other places in India. This account was used to receive proceeds of crime, which were subsequently siphoned off through a network of mule accounts.

The CBI reiterates its firm commitment to taking stringent legal action against individuals and entities that assist cybercriminals by providing access to banking infrastructure.