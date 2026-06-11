CBI Coordinates Extradition Of Haryana Police’s Wanted Fugitive Vainket Garg From Georgia To India | File photo

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Haryana Police, has successfully secured extradition of Red Notice subject Vainket Garg from Georgia to India on 11.06.2026.

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Criminal background and Charges

The subject, Vainket Garg, a known gangster, was wanted in a number of cases registered by Haryana Police for offences relating to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, organized crime and use of illegal firearms. The subject was arrested during the course of investigation; however, after being granted bail by the Hon’ble Court, he absconded and fled from India to evade legal proceedings.

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Red notice and Arrest abroad

At the request of Haryana Police, NCB-New Delhi got a Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels. After the subject was geo-located and arrested by the Georgian authorities, an extradition request was submitted to them. Following due legal process, the Georgian authorities granted extradition of the subject to India.

Extradition and Return to India

With active co-ordination with the Georgian authorities, the escort team of Haryana Police visited Georgia where the accused was handed over to Haryana Police. The escort team, along with the subject, arrived at Delhi on 11.06.2026.