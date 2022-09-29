CBI teams up with Interpol to conduct special campaign 'Operation Garud' to dismantle illicit drug trafficking networks

CBI conducts special campaign 'Operation Garud' to dismantle illicit drug trafficking networks | File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a multi-phased "Operation Garud', which seeks to disrupt, degrade, and dismantle drug networks with international linkages through rapid exchange of criminal intelligence on drug trafficking and coordinated law enforcement actions across international jurisdictions through Interpol.

This global operation was initiated in close coordination with Interpol and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to combat the smuggling of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, with a special focus on the Indian Ocean Region. Drug trafficking networks with international linkages require law enforcement cooperation across international jurisdictions.

'Operation Garud', a CBI-led global operation, seeks to target drug networks with international footprints for action against handlers, operatives, production zones, and support elements. CBI and NCB have been closely coordinating with all states and union territories' police agencies for information exchange, analysis, and development of operational information.

During the 'Operation Garud', searches, seizures and arrests were carried out across multiple states and union territories in India.

Apart from CBI and NCB, police of eight states, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Manipur have also participated in this operation.

Around 6, 600 suspects have been checked; 127 new cases have been registered and around 175 people, including six absconders or proclaimed offenders are arrested. Illicit drugs and psychotropic substances including 5.125 kg (approx) of Heroin; approx 33.936 kg Ganja; over 3.29 kg Charas; 1365 gm mephedrone; 33.80 kg of smack; around 87 tablets, 122 injections and 87 syringes of buprenorphine; 946 tablets of alpazolam; 105.997 kg of tramadol; 10 gm of hash oil; 0.9 gm of ecstacy pills; 1.150 kg Opium; 30 kg poppy husk; 1.437 kg intoxicant powder and 11,039 pills and capsules, were recovered.