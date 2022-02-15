CBI conduct searches in Mumbai, Pune in DHFL case

CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at six locations, including at the premises of a builder in a fraud case related to Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) scam. Among the searched premises five are in Mumbai and one in Pune. Incriminating documents have been taken into possession by the CBI for further probe.



According to the CBI, CBI had registered an offence in the matter in 2020, against DHFL, Rana Kapoor of Yes Bank and others, after having received information that during year 2018-19, Kapoor had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan, Promoter of DHFL and others for extending financial assistance to DHFL by Yes Bank in lieu of substantial undue benefit to himself and his family members through the companies held by them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:23 PM IST