Updated on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

Watch Video: Rajasthan police use water cannon to disperse BJP workers protesting for CBI probe in REET paper leak case

FPJ Web Desk
Jaipur: Rajasthan police on Tuesday used water cannons to disperse BJP workers who carried out a protest march in Jaipur, demanding CBI probe into REET paper leak matter.

Rajasthan BJP workers led by state unit president Satish Poonia had earlier this month held a demonstration here, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case.

D P Jaroli, chairman of the Board of Secondary Education, was sacked by the Rajasthan government on Saturday and board secretary Arvind Kumar and two others were suspended in connection with the paper leak case of REET-2021.

When irregularities in the conduct of the exams had emerged in September last year, the state government had suspended one RAS and two RPS officers, 13 personnel of the education department, and three policemen.

Over 35 people have been arrested in the paper leak case by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

