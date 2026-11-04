CBI Brings Sexual Assault Accused Back From UAE After Interpol Red Notice, Delhi Police Take Custody In New Delhi | PTI

New Delhi, Nov 4: The CBI has successfully coordinated the extradition of a Red Notice subject from the UAE, who was wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault case, officials said on Wednesday.

Sajeer Palli Mooppam was geolocated in the UAE after the CBI got a Red Corner Notice published at the request of Delhi Police, which was trailing him for the case involving an alleged sexual assault on a 20-year-old, they said.

CBI COORDINATES RETURN OF WANTED FUGITIVE OF DELHI POLICE, SAJEER PALLI MOOPPAM, FROM UAE https://t.co/tG1rij1tPk — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) November 4, 2026

CBI Details Alleged Sexual Assault Case

"The subject was wanted in connection with a sexual assault case registered by the Delhi Police. Investigation revealed that the accused, along with an accomplice, forcibly administered an intoxicating substance to a 20-year-old woman, rendering her incapacitated," a CBI spokesperson said.

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She said the accused allegedly took advantage of her helpless state, transported her to a hotel and fraudulently checked in using third-party identity credentials to evade detection.

"He subjected the victim to non-consensual sexual assault, which was corroborated by subsequent medical and forensic reports. A comprehensive chargesheet in the matter has already been filed before the competent court," the spokesperson said.

UAE Authorities Arrest Accused

She said the subject was geolocated and arrested by the UAE authorities at the request of the CBI.

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"Following due legal process, the UAE authorities extradited the subject to India. The escort team of Delhi Police visited the UAE, where the subject was handed over to the escort team of Delhi Police. The escort team, along with the subject, arrived at New Delhi on Wednesday," the statement said.

CBI Highlights International Extradition Efforts

The agency said more than 278 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India since 2019 through coordination with Foreign Law Enforcement Agencies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)