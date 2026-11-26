CBI Brings Kerala Murder Accused Sujith Kumar Back From UAE After 18 Years On The Run Following INTERPOL Red Notice | X / IANS & File photo

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Kerala Police, has successfully secured deportation of Red Notice subject SUJITH KUMAR, from UAE to India on 25.11.2026.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The subject, SUJITH KUMAR, was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by the Kerala Police. The subject was actively involved in an incident that occurred in October 2008, wherein, due to previous enmity, he and other accused persons formed an unlawful assembly, armed with deadly weapons. They attacked the victim who was conversing with the complainant on the roadside. The assailants inflicted multiple injuries on the victim, who succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, on the same day. The subject, wanted in the case, had been absconding for a long time. A chargesheet has already been filed before the competent Court.

Read Also 3 Months After Nepal Floods, Process To Declare 213 Missing Indians Dead Begins

At the request of Kerala Police, NCB-New Delhi got a Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels. Subsequently, the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities. Following due legal process, the UAE authorities agreed to deport the subject to India.

With active co-ordination by the CBI, the escort team of Kerala Police visited UAE where the subject was handed over to the escort team from India. The escort team along with the subject arrived at Cochin, on 25.11.2026.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with Law Enforcement Agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation. Since 2019, over 300 wanted criminals, including 76 fugitives during 2026, so far, have been successfully brought back to India through INTERPOL channels.