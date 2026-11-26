Three months after Nepal was struck by devastating flash floods, authorities in the Himalayan nation have begun the process of declaring those who went missing during the disaster dead. More than 5,000 people remained unaccounted for following the August floods, including around 213 Indians.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

213 Indians missing

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has published a list of 213 Indian nationals for the presumption and declaration of death on its official website.

The list includes the identities of the missing Indians, along with details of government-issued identity documents such as passports, voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards.

The NDRRMA said the list could be revised if it receives objections or requests for additions, deletions or corrections.

December 2 deadline

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu urged family members of those listed to submit their objections or proposed changes by December 2, 2026, via email at eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com or WhatsApp at +9779851316807.

The embassy said Nepal would issue formal death declarations after considering the feedback. It would then facilitate the issuance of death certificates through local authorities, with families potentially required to submit additional documents.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!