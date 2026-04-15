CBI Books 2 DRI Officers For Allegedly Demanding ₹50 Lakh Bribe From Accused’s Family

CBI initiates action against DRI officials over alleged bribery and coercion in ongoing investigation case | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two then intelligence officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh from a person arrested by DRI for favourable treatment in the case.

Preliminary enquiry details

According to the CBI, a preliminary enquiry report was submitted by the Joint Director, DRI Mumbai, to the CBI. It has been mentioned in the PE report that D. Kumar was working as Senior Intelligence Officer, DRI Mumbai, and C. Pareek, Inspector of CGST & Central Excise, Mumbai Zone, was working on a loan basis at DRI Mumbai as Intelligence Officer till October 08, 2025.

Allegations of bribery during custody

It had been alleged in the report that intelligence officers Kumar and Pareek were handling a DRI case against a person and they arrested him from Kolkata Airport on September 30, 2025.

The arrested person was remanded to DRI custody for four days. During the custodial interrogation, Kumar and Pareek made a deal with the accused by demanding Rs 50 lakh for favourable treatment in the case.

Communication with family members

It has been further alleged that the accused communicated to his wife that Pareek and Kumar would help him out, for which a bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh had to be paid as per their directions.

It has been further alleged that on October 05, 2025, another person who was working as a data entry operator (DEO) at the DRI office on a contract basis made a telephone call to the wife of the accused and enquired whether the amount was arranged.

Threats and follow-up calls

Thereafter, on October 06, Pareek called a friend of the wife of the arrested accused and enquired about payment of Rs 50 lakh, on which he informed that he was out of town and would reach Mumbai the next day.

During the said call, Pareek threatened him to drag his firm into the case. On October 07, Pareek called the friend of the wife of the accused and asked him to meet near Andheri railway station on the same day.

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Attempted payment and refusal

"It has also been alleged that on October 07 the wife of the arrested accused and her friend reached near Andheri railway station and met the DEO who was sent by Pareek to meet them. Thereafter, the wife of the accused spoke to Pareek through DEO's phone and informed him that she could arrange only Rs 15 lakh, as a part payment. Pareek refused to accept said Rs 15 lakh and during the said conversation, he threatened her that he would accept full payment of Rs 50 lakh in one instalment, otherwise she would face dire consequences. Thereafter, Pareek told DEO not to accept the part payment unless the full amount of Rs 50 lakh is given, after which the DEO left without accepting the money. Scrutiny of the PE report prima facie reveals element of connivance between Kumar, Pareek and DEO to demand the undue advantage of Rs 50 lakh from the family of the arrested person," the CBI stated in its FIR.

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