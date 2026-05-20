CBI Arrests Serving Army Colonel In ₹50 Lakh Bribery Case Linked To Defence Procurement Scam | file pic

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a serving Colonel of the Indian Army, posted with the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) at Eastern Command in Fort William, Kolkata, for his alleged involvement in a Rs 50 lakh bribery scandal.

According to the FIR, registered under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Colonel Bali was allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy and bribery.

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According to officials, Bali routinely engaged in corrupt practices, which included manipulation in the award of tenders, clearing inflated or pending bills, and deliberately approving substandard material samples.

The primary beneficiary of this arrangement has been identified as M/s Eastern Global Limited, a private firm headquartered in Kanpur that specialises in supplying various essential commodities to defence establishments across India.

Akshat Agrawal, along with his father, Mayank Agrawal, were allegedly in regular contact with Colonel Bali to obtain undue favours for their company.

The FIR names Colonel Himanshu Bali, Akshat Agrawal of M/s Eastern Global Limited, Mayank Agrawal, resident of 34, Cariappa Road, Kanpur Cantt., Kanpur, Ashutosh Shukla, associate of Akshat Agrawal, Naresh Pal and others.

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