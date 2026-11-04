CBI Arrests PNB Employee, Accomplice In Alleged ₹10.24 Crore Greater Noida Bank Fraud

The CBI registered the case following allegations that customer accounts were debited through unauthorised transactions | Representational Image

Greater Noida, November 3, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 3 arrested an Office Assistant/Sub Staff member of Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) Pi Branch in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and a private person in connection with a Rs 10.24 crore bank fraud case.

The CBI registered the case on October 29, 2026, based on a complaint alleging that Rs 10.24 crore had been siphoned off through unauthorised debit transactions from various customer accounts.

Bank Employee Accused Of Fraud

The complaint alleged that the accused Office Assistant/Sub Staff member of PNB’s Pi Branch, Greater Noida, had carried out unauthorised debit transactions in connivance and conspiracy with a private person and other unknown persons.

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Transit Remand Obtained

Transit remand of the accused private person has been obtained from the Special Court of CBI Cases in Pune, Maharashtra.

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