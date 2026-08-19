CBI Arrests Hisar-Based Accused In Cyber Slavery & Human Trafficking Network Linked To Southeast Asian Scam Compounds | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a key individual in the network of agents associated with trafficking of Indian nationals to scam compounds operating in Southeast Asia under the guise of lucrative overseas employment opportunities. The investigation pertains to a criminal network of agents and facilitators who recruited Indian citizens by promising attractive jobs in countries across Southeast Asia. Victims were subsequently transported to scam compounds, primarily located in Myanmar and Cambodia, where they were subjected to conditions described as “cyber slavery.”

The accused arrested has sent at least 4 individuals from Hisar area in 2025 to scam compounds and statements of those victims reveal a disturbing pattern of deception and exploitation. Some of them had to pay a significant amount to return home from these scam compounds or had to lure in a substitute to be able to leave the scam compound and return. Incriminating evidence has been recovered from seized mobile device, indicating his nexus with recruiters in scam compounds in Myanmar and Cambodia.

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Numerous cryptocurrency related transactions are also under investigation, as being part of commissions paid by scam compound operators to the agent. Accused has also revealed use of social media networks like Instagram to publish ads to lure victims and also the use of messaging apps like Telegram for communication.

It may be recalled that CBI had registered a case against the network of agents involved in trafficking Indian nationals to scam compounds for ‘cyber slavery’ in December 2025. Earlier, in May and June 2026, the CBI conducted coordinated searches at eight locations across four states as part of the same investigation and arrested three accused involved in the trafficking network.