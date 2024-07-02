CBI Arrests FCI Officials, Others In ₹1 Lakh Bribery Case For Rice Transportation Tender | Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four accused including a General Manager and a Manager (Accounts) of Food Corporation of India, Odisha Region, Bhubaneswar, Proprietor of a private company & a middleman in case of demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh for extending favour to the firm of the Proprietor in securing a tender relating to transportation of rice grain.

CBI registered a case on 28.06.2024 against five accused including a General Manager & a Manager (Accounts), both of Food Corporation of India, Odisha Region, Bhubaneswar; two middlemen; a Kolkata based Proprietor of a private company and unknown others.

It was alleged that accused FCI General Manager, in connivance with middlemen, said Manager (Accounts) of FCI and accused Proprietor of private firm were indulging in corrupt activities causing wrongful gain to themselves and wrongful loss to the government exchequer, in the matters related to processing the tender pertaining to transportation of rice grain.

It was also alleged that in connection with the tender pertaining to ‘Transportation of Rice Grain’, said GM had aided and favoured accused Proprietor of a firm who had participated in the tender in the name of a firm, which was declared L-1. An accused middleman contacted and informed the GM, FCI that said Proprietor would like to offer him a bribe for having facilitated her in the allotment of work order in tender. The accused GM asked him to inform the Proprietor to give Rs 5 lakh as bribe in lieu of this favour rendered to her.

CBI laid a trap and the GM, FCI; said Proprietor and other accused middleman, were caught upon delivery of bribe amount of Rs. 1 lakh. All the three accused caught during trap proceeding and Manager (Accounts) of FCI were arrested.

All the arrested accused persons were produced before the Competent Court at Bhubaneswar and have been remanded to police custody till 6th July, 2024.

CBI also conducted searches at Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar which led to recovery of approx Rs 5 lakh cash, locker keys, mobiles, laptops and incriminating documents.

Investigation is continuing.