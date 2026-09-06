CBI Arrests 5 More Persons In Ongoing Operation Chakra-VI Against Digital Arrest Crimes; Total Arrests Rises To 8 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Carrying forward its nationwide crackdown on Digital Arrest crimes under Operation Chakra-VI, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 05 more accused persons, taking the investigation a decisive step closer to unravelling the full network behind these frauds.

The CBI had earlier mounted a major offensive against the syndicates behind the menace of Digital Arrest, launching coordinated searches at 89 locations spanning 20 States across the country in three major cases, acting on the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, which had taken serious note of the alarming scale of these crimes and directed the CBI to act decisively against the perpetrators and the wider networks facilitating such offences.

Of the three cases in which these coordinated searches were conducted, one pertains to BITS Pilani, where the victim was kept under digital arrest for 03 months and defrauded of Rs. 7.67 crore by scammers impersonating police officers. In another, in the State of Gujarat, the victim was similarly held under digital arrest for 03 months and defrauded of Rs. 19.24 crore. The third case, from the State of Karnataka, involved a victim digitally arrested for a month and defrauded of Rs. 15.45 crore.

These searches had earlier led to the arrest of 03 accused - Akash of Haryana, who received Rs. 1.95 crore of the defrauded amount into an account he had himself opened and swiftly moved onward the same day; Raja Karmakar of Kolkata, into whose firm's account Rs. 1.5 crore of the fraud proceeds was routed; and Smt. Jyoti Rani, who withdrew part of the credited proceeds in cash and transferred the remainder onward — establishing their direct and knowing roles in laundering the fraud proceeds.

Building on this breakthrough, the CBI made arrests of 05 accused persons involved in receiving, layering and dispersing the fraud proceeds. Sanket Bastwar and Pankaj Damade, both from Itarsi, deceitfully obtained a bank account, accepted the proceeds of the 'Digital Arrest' into it, and actively participated in dispersing the money to obscure its trail. Arif @ King Bhai, Harish Purushottam Yadav @ Harry (New Delhi) and Shashank Singh @ Ravi (Ghaziabad, UP) were all involved in arranging the bank account used to receive the money from the victim of 'Digital Arrest' and to further layer it across multiple accounts.

Arif @ King Bhai, Harish Purushottam Yadav @ Harry and Shashank Singh @ Ravi were also found to have installed a malicious apk file on the account holder's mobile phone, through which they intercepted the bank's SMS alerts to covertly operate the account. Investigation is now revealing the elaborate organised network which these persons were part of and how the entire money movement was carried out by the network.

With these arrests, the total number of persons apprehended in these cases has risen to 08. Efforts are underway to track down and apprehend the remaining accused involved in the wider network.

Further investigation in these cases is underway.